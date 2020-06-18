Advanced search

Exmouth bowls club gets five month rent funding from Sport England grant boost

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 June 2020

A £1,667 grant from Sport England will help an Exmouth sports club pay its rent for the next five months.

Madeira Bowls Club has been awarded the money as part of the public body’s community emergency fund.

The club has recently begun a new lease agreement for its Queen’s Drive home and this grant will pay for five months’ rent to East Devon District Council.

The fund was set up to help sports clubs experiencing financial difficulty during the coronavirus crisis.

Madeira Bowls Club has recommenced singles fixtures and hopes to restart pairs soon.

The following sports clubs in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton have also benefited from the Sport England fund.

Exmouth Tigers Disability Football Club - £2,000

Withycombe Rugby Football Club £6,000

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club £1,000

Several sports clubs across East Devon have also secured funding which will help them survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

