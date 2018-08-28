How you can sponsor a tree in an East Devon horticultural hotspot

The historic gardens would like members to sponsor and plant trees in a new japanese collection.

One of East Devon’s horticultural hotspots is offering members a chance to sponsor a tree in its historic gardens.

After many requests and enquiries were made during National Tree Week Bicton Gardens is now giving members the chance to sponsor Japanese Acer trees in the garden.

Bicton has an Acer collection near the Hermitage Train Station but would like to expand the collection, with the help of its members.

A spokesman for Bicton Gardens said: “The more trees planted, the better the autumn display in the future. Trees will be selected for the best colour combinations and labelled with the Latin name and the name of the individuals sponsoring that tree.”

It is proposed that in time a path will meander through the Acers glade from Fairy Falls down to the Great Lake.

Sponsorship of a tree is £50, please contact reception on 01395 568465 to secure your Acer.