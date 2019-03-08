Exmouth firm makes a 'splash' with new children's play equipment in India

Desperately-needed play equipment has been built for children in India thanks to an Exmouth-based company.

Splash Projects, in Victoria Road, teamed up with Indian multinational firm Aditiya Birla and the Euorpean Centre for Executive Development (CEDEP) to create a new games facility at a children's home in Sion, run by the Salvation Army.

This is the latest scheme for Splash which delivers leadership and team-building training through community projects around the world.

Colin Robertson, of Splash, said this latest project was the most impactful he has ever worked on.

He said: "You could see that the work we were doing was going to be used right away and for many years to come, because of the lack of play areas there.

"The children could not wait to come and try everything out.

"We had to hold them back while the handover ceremony took place."

Many of the participants from Aditiya Birla, some of which were chief executive officers, were unfamiliar with manual labour, but once they understood the task they worked hard in small teams to complete the build.

Mr Robertson said the team worked hard and did a 'fantastic' job.

He said: "They applied themselves really well to the project."

Together the team created a colourful range of outdoor carnival and fairground style games, including target throws, hoopla, skittles and table tennis.

They built benches and tables for the children to do their homework.

Some of the older girls from the home joined the project as painters.

Ravi Shankar, from CEDEP, said: "People are used to donating money to charity but the fact that you can use your own skills to create something of value for people was a big realisation.

"It gave them an opportunity to think of a world beyond customers and shareholders, which was a great learning for them and a positive experience."

Manisha Gohel, who runs the home, said: "The girls are playing every day and we can see real smiles on their faces.

"There are many girls who didn't like to play before but now they all are playing together. Their minds and bodies are also developing because of the exercise."