Planning permission granted for new dwellings on former Spice Lounge site

An approved plan to demolish an Exmouth restaurant and build eight new homes could stop houses being built on East Devon green space.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) planners say building on the former Spice Lounge site could boost the authority’s five-year housing land supply and reduce the need to build in the district’s area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

Under delegated powers, the council’s planning department have given the go-ahead for the application by Punch Taverns to knock down the former Indian restaurant to make way for eight two-storey dwellings.

The planning officer’s delegated report said: “The development of this vacant site for residential use, on a brownfield site in a sustainable location within the development boundary of Exmouth, would contribute towards the council’s five-year housing land supply and would reduce the need in the future for housing development on Greenfield sites and/or sites within the AONB.

“The proposal is considered to result in a general improvement to the character and appearance of the area.”