Recycle collection boxes installed at Exmouth Specsavers

An Exmouth opticians has teamed up with recycling experts to install recycling collection boxes.

People can now recycle their glasses and contact lenses for free at Specsavers in Exeter Road.

Customers at Specsavers will be able to drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles.

Once the collections bins are full, the items will be shipped off to MYgroup recycling plant.

The glasses and contact lenses will be given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture or home and garden accessories. The recycled items can also be used in the building trade as an alternative to plywood, because the recycled board created by MYgroup has the potential to be recycled repeatedly.

Ria Heskins, a director at Specsavers Exmouth, said: “We are striving to improve what we do to protect the planet, so we are pleased to be offering customers the chance to recycle a range of eyewear products.

“We know from customer feedback that people want to be able to recycle eyecare products, so we are really pleased to be able to meet our customers’ needs in this important way.

“Sustainability is at the core of our plan for the future and by offering this service we’re making it easier than ever for customers to play their part.”

Glasses cases and lens cloths cannot currently be recycled at Specsavers.