Specsavers customers boost community larder stocks as demand increases

Hundreds of food items have been donated to Exmouth Community Larder after being dropped off at Specsavers. Picture: Emma Snowdon Archant

Hundreds of food items dropped off at an Exmouth opticians have been donated to a lifeline service for the poor.

Specsavers, in Exeter Road, became a drop off point for people wanting to give their unwanted items to the Exmouth Community Larder.

The larder, a food bank in Sheppard's Row, which provides vital supplies to those who cannot afford it.

Exmouth's Just a Pound shop provided toiletries to the cause, including toothbrushes, hand soap, deodorant and shampoo.

Antony Bernard, from the Community Larder, said: "We are so grateful for the donations and support from Specsavers and their customers.

"Demand this year is much greater than previous years.

"There will always be need from people in bad situations.

"The welfare system can be improved, but it will not prevent unexpected needs from arising.

'The tins and packet foods are stored and then handed out to people in need who have been referred by a competent agency, among which the CAB (Citizens Advice), the East Devon District Council (EDDC) welfare and benefits department and the children's centre come especially to mind."

Ria Heskins, store director at Specsavers Exmouth, said: "We are absolutely delighted that it has been such a success.

"We couldn't have done it without the generosity of our customers and the community.

"They really did exceed our expectations and we would like to thank every single one of them for their donations.

"It's been four years since we last collected for the community larder and it is sad to see that it is still very much needed, but we know it is a cause that resonates with our business and lots of our customers."

The community larder was set up by Christians Together as a lifeline for those who have nothing to feed themselves or their family and no means to buy any food.

It is supported by the Salvation Army, from whose premises it operates.

Vouchers can be applied for at The Open Door Café, in Church Street, or from the EDDC support office in the town hall.

For more information on the charity head to the Exmouth Community Larder website.