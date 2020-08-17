Advanced search

Exmouth Tesco stores holding special summer food collections

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2020

The shopping list for the specia food collection being held by Tesco. Picture: Tesco

The shopping list for the specia food collection being held by Tesco. Picture: Tesco

Exmouth’s Tesco stores are holding a special summer food collection to support the Trussell Trust and FareShare charities as they respond to an increased demand for food in the wake of the pandemic.

From Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 22, customers can donate essential items of long-life food to the good causes.

Tesco will top up all customer donations with an additional 20 per cent donation in cash to the two charities.

Emma Greenwood, the Trussell Trust’s south west area manager, said: “As we look to the coming months, more people than ever are likely to need a food bank - this isn’t right.

“Everyone should be able to afford their own food. Every donation made during Tesco’s summer food collection will help food banks in our network provide the best possible emergency help to people referred at an uncertain time.”

