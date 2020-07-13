Advanced search

Spate of commercial bin fires in Exmouth being investigated

PUBLISHED: 13:51 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 13 July 2020

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

A spate of suspected arson attacks in Exmouth are being linked by police and are being investigated.

There have been five fires over the last fortnight and on each occasion the bins of commercial premises have been targeted.

The most recent fire occurred at around 2.20am on Monday (July 13), at Exmouth Pavilion in The Esplanade. Police believe an accelerant was used.

And at around 3am on Saturday, July 11, the bins at Budleigh Salterton Football Club were also targeted.

Four days earlier several thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to the Bumble and Bee Café in the Manor Gardens, after a fire spread to the building.

Police say the fires all happened between midnight and 5am.

Officers will continue to conduct door-to-door enquiries in the affected areas and are urging businesses to be vigilant.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Tim Hegarty from Exmouth CID, said: “So far, these fires have caused damage to people’s business premises, at times causing a lot of financial damage, anguish and inconvenience.

“Times are hard enough for businesses who are getting ready for what should be the tourist season – we want to find the person, or people, responsible, before a tragedy happens and lives are threatened in addition to people’s livelihoods.

“We would like to hear from people who have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have concerns about any person they may know who has, for example, come home smelling of fire, or has developed a fascination with fire or the emergency services.”

Police want to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist their enquiries, including those with potentially relevant CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 99, of July 13, 2020.

