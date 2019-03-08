Space Cats invade Budleigh Library for 'captivating' interactive show

Boo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane Cordy Archant

A 'captivating' children's puppet show held in Budleigh Salterton has been hailed a success.

Around 50 youngsters, accompanied by family members and guardians, gathered at the library, in Station Road, for the performance.

Boo to a Goose theatre company, based in Devon, presented 'Space Cats' on Tuesday, August 13.

The show was about two kittens - Gumdrop and Spider - who discovered a spaceship in a secret laboratory.

The kitten puppets were held by cat-loving granddad Houston Collins and professor Agena B Armstrong.

Children joined in with songs and helped with scientific experiments as part of the interactive show.

Library supervisor Jane Cordy said children and adults were 'captivated' and it was a 'lovely show for all the family'.

Budleigh Library is holding a party later this month to mark the end of this year's summer reading challenge.

On Wednesday, August 28, Professor Bumble will be on hand at the Venture Hall, Moor Lane, for the event which starts at 2.15pm.