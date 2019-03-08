Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Space Cats invade Budleigh Library for 'captivating' interactive show

PUBLISHED: 14:56 19 August 2019

Boo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane Cordy

Boo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane Cordy

Archant

A 'captivating' children's puppet show held in Budleigh Salterton has been hailed a success.

Boo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane CordyBoo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane Cordy

Around 50 youngsters, accompanied by family members and guardians, gathered at the library, in Station Road, for the performance.

Boo to a Goose theatre company, based in Devon, presented 'Space Cats' on Tuesday, August 13.

The show was about two kittens - Gumdrop and Spider - who discovered a spaceship in a secret laboratory.

The kitten puppets were held by cat-loving granddad Houston Collins and professor Agena B Armstrong.

Boo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane CordyBoo to a Goose theatre company presented Space Cats at Budleigh Library. Picture: Jane Cordy

Children joined in with songs and helped with scientific experiments as part of the interactive show.

Library supervisor Jane Cordy said children and adults were 'captivated' and it was a 'lovely show for all the family'.

Budleigh Library is holding a party later this month to mark the end of this year's summer reading challenge.

On Wednesday, August 28, Professor Bumble will be on hand at the Venture Hall, Moor Lane, for the event which starts at 2.15pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emotionally and socially challenged youngsters to be catered for in plans for new school building

The proposed site for a new learning centre at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Google

Church £22,500 fundraiser after leaky heater condemned

St John the Evangelist Church, Exmouth. Picture: St John the Evangelist Church

Unprovoked assault in Exmouth prompts police appeal

Garage thefts have increased in Worle. Picture: Mark Atherton

More cash spent on repairing vandalised dino models in Exmouth this year than whole of 2017

Hundreds of pounds have been spent on fixing dinosaurs: Picture: Canva

World War Two observation post holiday home plan approved

Brandy Head. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Emotionally and socially challenged youngsters to be catered for in plans for new school building

The proposed site for a new learning centre at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Google

Church £22,500 fundraiser after leaky heater condemned

St John the Evangelist Church, Exmouth. Picture: St John the Evangelist Church

Unprovoked assault in Exmouth prompts police appeal

Garage thefts have increased in Worle. Picture: Mark Atherton

More cash spent on repairing vandalised dino models in Exmouth this year than whole of 2017

Hundreds of pounds have been spent on fixing dinosaurs: Picture: Canva

World War Two observation post holiday home plan approved

Brandy Head. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

More cash spent on repairing vandalised dino models in Exmouth this year than whole of 2017

Hundreds of pounds have been spent on fixing dinosaurs: Picture: Canva

Gibbings at the double as Budleigh start with fine win

Goal!

Beautiful Days 2019: a festival to remember

The Levellers perform an Acoustic set at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 7878. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists