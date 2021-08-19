Published: 10:45 PM August 19, 2021

Are you keen to improve your wine knowledge?

If so, the South West Wine School may be for you. The school is hosting Wine & Spirit Education Trust courses at Darts Farm this autumn.

The next Level 1 session (a one-day course, £165) is on Friday October 15 and the next Level 2 (a three-day course on consecutive Fridays, £425) starts on Friday, September 10. Visit southwestwineschool.co.uk for more information and to book.

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust is the leader in providing globally recognised education and qualifications in wines and spirits for both professionals and enthusiasts.

Founded by Jonathan and Hayley Reynolds, South West Wine School provides wine education across the region.

Jonathan says: ‘Whether you're in the hospitality trade, are a wine enthusiast or need to increase your wine knowledge to give you more confidence when entertaining clients at work, the WSET courses are absolutely brilliant.

“Each level greatly expands and enriches your understanding of the subject in a comprehensive and structured way.

“On the courses you will learn everything from the key grape varieties, viticultural and vinification practices, the principles of food and wine matching and how to correctly serve and store wine to how to describe wine and its characteristics."



Jonathan continues: "Here at South West Wine School we work with WSET certified educators to ensure the best possible delivery of courses, giving the highest level of wine education. The courses this autumn are being taught by the highly regarded Rebecca Mitchell DipWSET.”

The Estuary Room at Darts Farm, where the courses take place, is said to be the perfect place to learn about wine. Many of the wines tasted are available to buy at the extensive on-site drinks cellar which sells a carefully selected range of wines from around the world, as well as an excellent selection of both wines and spirits produced locally.

Commenting on the wine school, George Dart says: “I recently attended the South West Wine School WSET Level 2 course. I have always had a strong interest in wine and the course was first rate. It really opened my eyes to how much there is to discover and learn about this fascinating topic. I would recommend this course to everyone.”

For individuals new to wine study, this qualification provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately, and make food and wine pairings. No prior knowledge required!

WSET Level 2 Award in Wines is the beginner to intermediate qualification exploring wines and spirits for those working in the industry - or pure wine and spirit enthusiasts. For those seeking a core understanding of wines, this qualification explores the major grape varieties and important wine regions in which they are grown. You’ll learn about the styles of wines produced from these grapes as well as key classifications and labelling terminology.

For further information about South West Wine School or to book a WSET course visit www.southwestwineschool.co.uk.

