Food service businesses urged to 'Think Sink'

PUBLISHED: 11:52 12 August 2019

water draining in washbasin. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

water draining in washbasin. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cafes and restaurants in Exmouth are being urged to 'stop the block' as South West Water cracks down on fats and oils being put down the sink.

Businesses in the food trade are being reminded of their responsibilities regarding the proper disposal of food waste.

Parts of Exmouth have a history of sewer blockages and flooding.

South West Water says when fat, oil and grease is disposed of via the sink, it can build up in the pipes.

This can cause blockages, attract vermin, and, in extreme cases, cause 'fatbergs' like the 64-metre one in Sidmouth which took eight weeks to clear earlier this year.

The water company has launched its Think Sink campaign this month for food service establishments in Exmouth.

Over the next couple of weeks, specially-trained advisers from South West Water will visit Exmouth businesses to provide guidance on correct methods of waste disposal.

