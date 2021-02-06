Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021

South West Water has published its Green Recovery Initiative – a plan to create up to 500 new jobs and help the region’s economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plans have been submitted to the Government and South West Water’s regulators.

If given the go-ahead, they would see the water company’s overall investment increase by 10 per cent, creating hundreds of new jobs over the next four years, benefiting the wider supply chain, and providing opportunities for South West Water’s existing workforce to gain new green skills.

The South West’s economy has been one of the hardest hit by Covid-19. As one of the largest companies in the region, South West Water’s Green Recovery Initiative is focused on opportunities to make an even bigger and more societal contribution, with six projects focused on improving public health, protecting the environment and addressing climate change.

The Green Recovery Initiative has been developed with input from customers, who when surveyed, strongly endorsed the proposals. Support has also been given by the independent WaterShare+ Customer Advisory Panel, whose role includes holding the company to account in delivering for customers.

Susan Davy, Pennon’s chief executive officer, said: “Our Green Recovery proposals are focused on opportunities to make an even bigger environmental and societal contribution to the South West for the longer term than we already do today.

“We are confident South West Water can step up to the challenge, deliver for all, and play our part in the Green Recovery.”

Lord Matthew Taylor, Chair of the WaterShare+ Advisory Panel said: “These plans for further enhancing the environment, public health, creating new and better jobs are welcomed, especially as customers’ bills won’t be impacted.”

South West Water’s Green Recovery Initiative is in addition to existing efforts to support the region, having already accelerated delivery of c.£42m of investment, creating 500 new apprenticeships, and being one of the first companies anywhere to take part in the Kickstart scheme, providing work placements to young people at risk of long-term unemployment.