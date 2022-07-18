Exmouth looked ‘stunning’ as South West in Bloom judges visit the town

Judges John Wheatley and Camilla Bassett Smith, to the left of the Town Crier, joined representatives from Devon County, EDDC, Exmouth Town Council and Exmouth in Bloom volunteers in Manor Gardens at the start of the Judging route. - Credit: Marion Drew

Exmouth was ‘looking its best’ as South West in Bloom judges visited the town.

Over the course of a day spent in Exmouth, the judges – Jon Wheatley and Camilla Bassett-Smith - were met by representatives from Exmouth in Bloom, East Devon District Council (EDDC), Exmouth Town Council, Plastic Free Exmouth and Litter Blitzers.

All the groups came together and, according to Marion Drew of Exmouth in Bloom, “it was very obvious that Exmouth in Bloom, Devon CC, EDDC, Exmouth Town Council and many local groups are all working really well together for the same goal - a top gold.”

She added: “It was wonderful from start to finish. Best ever. The town looked stunning - clean, tidy, welcoming, buzzing. Manor Garden was a picture.

“Our Judges, Jon Wheatley and Camilla Bassett-Smith were not only a pleasure, a delight and fun, but were genuinely interested in all that we showed them and everyone they met.”

The day started early with Exmouth in Bloom volunteers working in shifts – starting at 7am – to make sure all the bins were washed.

Prior to a tour of the town, judges were treated to a presentation about the workings of Exmouth in Bloom and were shown around the Masonic Lodge.

This was followed by a three-and-a-half hour tour of Exmouth.

Emma Carnell spoke to the judges about the work of Plastic Free Exmouth - Credit: Marion Drew

According to Marion, the judges were impressed by a new hybrid planting in the boats, and Exmouth in Bloom had earmarked the beach gardens for environment and not horticulture.

One of the floral boats in Exmouth - Credit: Marion Drew

The Sensory Garden on the seafront. - Credit: Marion Drew

Paul Fealey and Russel Giblett, of EDDC, explained to the judges the plan for creating a pollinator corridor.

Tom Wood, EDDC Operations manager, Andrew Gordon Raby (Streetscene Cleansing Officer) and Adam James, Gardening Team Leader - Credit: Marion Drew

Judges were then treated to presentations and short films by Littleham School Gardening Club and about the tree trail in Phear Park.

Graham Bell and Littleham C of E Primary School Gardening Club gave a presentation to the Judges at Ocean - Credit: Marion Drew

Marion was particularly pleased with the judges’ walk through The Strand, adding: “The Strand was buzzing with people and the judges walked and talked passed the War Memorial to the dinosaur paddocks where our waterer Mike Hole demonstrated his watering system.

“The judges loved the story of the Strand roundabout - a nod to it being underwater in the 18th century.”

Marion also said the judges’ ‘loved’ all the floral efforts the pubs had made and the ‘colourful’ water butts at LED.

The tour finished with ‘The Swan’ - one of the former boating lake swans which has been transformed into a flower bed.

The results of the judging will be announced in October.