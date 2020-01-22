East Devon bus timetables to be reviewed by Stagecoach

Stagecoach - pleased to announce better bus services for Cranbrook. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach

Bus timetables across East Devon are set to be reviewed as part of proposed service changes by Stagecoach South West.

A consultation plan has been produced by the bus company setting out its aims for 2020 as well as offering users the opportunity for the public to have their say.

Routes in affecting Exmouth, Sidmouth and Cranbrook are set to be reviewed from May this year.

The follow routes are set to be reviewed:

Number 4 - Exeter to Cranbrook;

Number 9 - Exeter to Sidmouth;

Number 56 - Exeter to Exmouth via the airport. Earlier journeys to the airport will also be considered;

Number 57 and N57 - Exeter to Exmouth;

Any changes could take affect from May.

People can respond to the consultation by emailing Exeter@stagecoachbus.com, ringing 01392 427711 or by writing to Stagecoach South West, Route Consultation Plan, Matford Park Depot, Matford Park Road, Exeter, EX2 8FD.