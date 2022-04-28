South West ambulances donated to Ukraine

The ambulances were driven to a nearby Government air field by Trudy (L), Kathy (SL), Howard (SR) and Des (R). Credit - SWASFT - Credit: SWAFT

Three decommissioned ambulances have been donated to the Government of Ukraine, by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), as part of the UK’s package of NHS ambulance donations.

Each ambulance contains a stretcher, scoop stretcher, long board and carry chair. The ambulances will provide urgent and immediate care to those injured by Russian bombardments.

Will Warrender, chief executive of SWASFT, said: “Like so many people around the world, we have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Along with other ambulance trusts around the country, we are humbled to be able to provide these ambulances to the Government of Ukraine and its people.

“We hope that this small gesture goes some way to helping provide immediate frontline healthcare support to the many people who so desperately need it.”

The donation will help replace Ukrainian ambulances lost to Russian attacks, bolstering the existing fleet’s resilience as the war continues.

Mr Warrender, added: “The thoughts of everybody at SWASFT remain with the Ukrainian people and with our colleagues in the emergency services, who are carrying out lifesaving work in such difficult circumstances. They have our utmost respect.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, NHS England and NHS Improvement South West Regional Director, said: “The scale of the humanitarian crisis grows by the day and the NHS continues to provide support to Ukraine through aid donations.

“Through our co-ordinated work with DHSC, the UK has already provided more than 5.29 million items of medical supplies such as wound packs, doses of morphine, and intensive care equipment, and deploying a humanitarian team to the region.

“I would like to thank SWASFT for donating the decommissioned ambulances to help Ukrainians continue to receive lifesaving care during this terrible conflict.”

The ambulances were driven to a nearby Government air field by lead paramedic, Kathy, paramedics Howard and Trudy, and event manager, Des. From there, they will be transported to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

The NHS’s national ambulance service fleet strategy requires the replacement of ambulance vehicles every five years. After this time, vehicles are decommissioned and either kept back for resilience, given to approved charities or sent to auction. All vehicles and medical supplies are checked before being sent to ensure they meet the standards required.