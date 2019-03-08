Society hears talk on historic houses

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC. Archant

Historic houses in Devon were the subject of a talk given to the Exmouth Historical and Archaeological Society at its November meeting.

Laurence Hunt's illustrated presentation focused on lesser known properties which are accessible to the public, perhaps because they are now used as holiday accommodation, or can be visited during open days, or are close to a public road or footpath.

The houses ranged from medieval farmsteads to grand country residences.

Some were in a poor state of repair or no longer standing, others survive as luxury hotels and wedding venues.

Examples include Great Fulford where Francis Fulford provides a private tour, Lewtrenchard Manor in Okehampton, once the home of the Reverend Sabine-Gould, now a hotel, and, in Exmouth, the Barn at Foxholes, built in 1896 in an Arts and Crafts style, now also a luxury hotel.

The next meeting is on Monday, January 6, at 7:30 pm at Glenorchy Church Hall.

Simon Fogg will present 'Wartime Dalditch Camp and finds on Woodbury Common'.

All are welcome, but there is a charge of £3 for non members.