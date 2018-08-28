Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snowdrop spectacle to kick off new A la Ronde season

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 January 2019

A La Ronde. Ref exe 6578-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

A La Ronde. Ref exe 6578-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

“Even if it doesn’t snow this year there will be snowdrops in the trees at A la Ronde.”

A La Ronde. The view from the shell gallery. Ref exe 6374-06-15AW. Picture: Alex WaltonA La Ronde. The view from the shell gallery. Ref exe 6374-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

An Exmouth tourist attraction will be celebrating its spring opening by displaying more than 1,000 snowdrops using a special Japanese technique.

National Trust property A la Ronde will be celebrating its spring opening on Saturday, February 2, with a brand new exhibition of 1,000 snowdrops hanging from the trees in the house’s orchard.

Exmouth’s mayor Jeff Trail and town crier Roger Bourgein will be there on the day to officially open the new season at A la Ronde.

Hand-crafted by volunteers and staff at the property, the Japanese-inspired ‘kokedama’, a natural plant-hanging technique of moss which is moulded into a pretty ball shape, were created over the winter.

A La Ronde. Looking upwards from the centre of the house, you can see the railings to the shell gallery. Ref exe 6582-06-15AW. Picture: Alex WaltonA La Ronde. Looking upwards from the centre of the house, you can see the railings to the shell gallery. Ref exe 6582-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

The exhibition aims to give a different perspective on the beautiful spring flowers and will be on display until the end of February, when the snowdrops will then be planted around the estate.

Visitor experience manager, Emma Kay, said: “Our property founders, Jane and Mary Parminter loved their garden and using natural materials in their craftwork. We wanted to echo this using the Japanese ‘kokedama’ technique.

“Even if it doesn’t snow this year there will be snowdrops in the trees at A la Ronde.”

READ MORE: Why robots could soon be mowing the town’s lawns

Inside the sixteen-sided house the Parminter cousins used organic materials including feathers, sand, seaweed, shells and crushed minerals to create intricate designs and decorative schemes.

This year A la Ronde is celebrating inspiration from nature and how the Parminter cousins brought the outside, in.

There will be new stories in the house including that of Regency watercolour painter, Sarah Stone, as one of her artworks features in the shell gallery.

There will also be another look at why the house has sixteen sides and its relationship with the sun.

Outside the space will be marked where a significant amount of shells have been found underground, carefully covered over until further investigation can be carried out.

A la Ronde is a sixteen-sided building full of creative treasures from around the world. The hexadecagonal building was the work of cousins Jane and Mary Parminter in 1796.

With a 360’ touchscreen virtual tour every visitor can get up close to the shell gallery; and view the shell ceiling as the Parminters intended while conservation work is ongoing.

For more information on 2019’s Grand Opening visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/a-la-ronde/features/behind-the-scenes.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Snowdrop spectacle to kick off new A la Ronde season

A La Ronde. Ref exe 6578-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh net terrific point / Exmouth Town win again / Cockles lose away – a round-up of Saturday’s local sport

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Food collection for Inner Wheel Day by the Exmouth Inner Wheel club

Exmouth Inner Wheel club with their collection of food. Picture: Pam Day

Line-up announced for Beautiful Days festival 2019

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company and Lympstone Players recognised by national drama association

Oh What A Lovely War by the Lympstone Players. Picture: Judy Day
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists