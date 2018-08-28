Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 22 January 2019

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Archant

More snow is expected to fall tonight. Will your area be getting any of the white stuff?

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Snow is falling in Devon and more is predicted to fall today (Tuesday) and overnight into tomorrow.

Dartmoor has been turned white today while the majority of Devon has remained snow free, instead experiencing: heavy rain, sleet, hail and freezing temperatures.

Much of the county woke up to ice-clad vehicles and tricky driving conditions.

According to the Met Office today ‘the snow will mainly be over the hills, although there may be some in low lying areas’ later this evening.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Tonight there will be more snow on high ground, with a chance of some snow in low lying areas.

Temperatures will drop to -1C tonight, with a widespread frost expected to form.

There will be another frosty and icy start to the day tomorrow. It will be a largely dry day with bright periods.

Wintry showers bringing snow, sleet and rain to coastal areas are ‘possible’.

From Thursday onwards temperatures are expected to rise but overcast rainy conditions should be expected to dominate the weather going into the weekend.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Blues U10s into cup semi-final thanks to glovesman Evan Clark

The Brixington Blues Under-10s after their thrilling cup quarter-final penalty shoot-out win. Picture BBFC

Mabin stars as East Budleigh come from behind to win at Sandford

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town net big point thanks to ‘star man’ Karl Rickard

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists