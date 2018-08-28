Advanced search

Snow begins to fall in East Devon - Watch it live

PUBLISHED: 17:31 31 January 2019

Exmouth in the snow last year. Picture: Jenny Bowden.

You can view the snow situation in Exmouth via the town’s webcams.

As snow begins to fall in East Devon watch the situation live via Exmouth’s webcams.

Snow has been expected all week and has been predicted to spread across the whole county on Thursday, potentially causing serious travel delays.

On Thursday the Met Office upgraded a yellow weather alert for ice to an amber alert for snow.

The two webcams set up in Exmouth, in The Strand and the seafront, are managed by ElectroCam UK.

According to the webcam website: “The Exmouth Seafront Webcam is a Live Streaming webcam located on the beach in Exmouth. Situated on the Channel View apartment building, it features live streaming video delivering a fast frame rate and high quality images.”

To watch Exmouth live visit www.exmouthcam.co.uk/webcam.

