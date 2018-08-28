Tributes paid to ‘bubbly’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar Archant

Tributes have been paid to a ‘bubbly’ Exmouth optician who died suddenly last month.

Sneh Sejpar, 31, who ran the McAusland Optometrists, in Victoria Road, with her husband Keval, died on January 7 following a brain haemorrhage.

Keval told The Journal they have been inundated with tributes and flowers from patients expressing their condolences for someone who made the effort to get to know them.

Keval said: “She was a lovely and very bubbly person.

“We have heard a lot of support from patients. We have heard how well she would get to know people.

“People really warmed to her and there was rarely a dull moment with her – she was the life and soul.”

Sneh was born in London and attended Aston University where she qualified in optometry in 2008.

Keval told the Journal they had a whirlwind 10 weeks in 2014 where the pair got engaged, married, moved to Exmouth and took over McAuslands together.

He proposed to Sneh in March 2014, the pair were married in June 2014 and two weeks later were taking over from the husband and wife who had previously run the Victoria Road optometrists for 20 years.

Keval, himself a member of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, said Sneh always wanted to help the club where she could.

He said: “Sneh was always very keen to support Rotary and particularly enjoyed the Last Night of the Proms concert, the Kite Festival, and the occasional social game of skittles with other Rotarians and their partners.

“Through the business, she felt very well-embedded within the community and was very proud of our move to, and life in, Exmouth.”

Keval wants well-wishers and friends to donate in Sneh’s name to One Cause – a charity dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged people around the world through education.

He said: “Sneh was always very proud of her education and she was the sort of person who, when she saw someone in need, she would feel compelled to help.”

A celebration of Sneh’s life is being held on Saturday, March 2, at Ocean, between 2pm and 4pm.