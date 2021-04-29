News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Training offered through Smart Skills partnership

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 7:00 PM April 29, 2021   
Smart Skills training is available across Devon

Smart Skills training is available across Devon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Devon businesses and residents are being urged to take advantage of European Social Funding worth £3.5 million.

Smart Skills funding will help Devon based small or medium-sized businesses and other organisations to identify skills gaps in their existing workforce and provide the skills training they need to become more resilient during this economic crisis and beyond.

The Smart Skills project is also aimed at Devon adults who are employed and looking for training options, unemployed, recently made redundant or currently on furlough.

The partnership offers a range of quality training and skills providers across Devon including Devon County Council’s adult education service Learn Devon which is offering a selection of free practical work-related courses and workshops that learners can choose from.

They can participate in the ones they believe would have the most impact on their employment.

Learn Devon courses and workshops currently on offer:

• Nationally recognised Functional Skills qualification courses in maths and English
• Tailored units aimed at filling gaps in maths and English knowledge
• A selection of practical digital and IT skills courses such as using the internet and email, MS Suite and more
• Employment related skills courses such as interview techniques, team working and communication skills, and more
• Practical work-related skills such as report writing, use of word processing and spreadsheets, and using Team and Zoom.

Smart Skills also includes a range of services and offers to small and medium-size enterprises including; information, advice and guidance, training needs analysis, a skills brokerage service and skills training.

The range of skills support includes all levels from introductory all the way through to leadership and management.

Industry sectors will be demand led, but a particular focus will be on, Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, Digital Technologies (including AI and Data Analysis), Marine, Composite, Environmental Futures, Clean Growth and Renewables, Construction & Hospitality and STEM industries.

To enquire about Learn Devon’s offer email smartskills@learndevon.co.uk or contact a Smart Skills Hub adviser who can guide you through the skills and training options available to you or your business and link you with the relevant training options.

For more information, ring 07789 87875i or 07881 551970 . Alternatively, email smartskills.hub@cswgroup.co.uk.

Devon News

