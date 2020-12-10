Small pizza oven fire in van after Lympstone road traffic collision
PUBLISHED: 10:12 10 December 2020
A fire involving a pizza oven in the back of a van was discovered at the scene of a road traffic collision in Lympstone.
Shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (December 9) Fire engines responded to reports of an incident in Church Road, Lympstone and that embers could be seen in the rear of a van.
A fire engine from Exmouth attended and crews found there had been a road traffic collision and one of the vehicles involved had a pizza oven in the back of it which had a small fire.
Firefighters used a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said the collision causes 50 per cent damage to the vehicle and the fire caused five per cent damage.
