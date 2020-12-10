Advanced search

Small pizza oven fire in van after Lympstone road traffic collision

PUBLISHED: 10:12 10 December 2020

Archant

A fire involving a pizza oven in the back of a van was discovered at the scene of a road traffic collision in Lympstone.

Shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (December 9) Fire engines responded to reports of an incident in Church Road, Lympstone and that embers could be seen in the rear of a van.

A fire engine from Exmouth attended and crews found there had been a road traffic collision and one of the vehicles involved had a pizza oven in the back of it which had a small fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said the collision causes 50 per cent damage to the vehicle and the fire caused five per cent damage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Small pizza oven fire in van after Lympstone road traffic collision

School’s maintain the festive spirit in Christmas tree competition

Exeter Road Primary School's tree. Picture: Exeter Road Primary School

Exmouth beaten in Tiverton friendly

Football returns to Exmouth Town

Twins Alexandra and Catherine, 11, switch on Devoncourt’s famous Christmas lights

Mayor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love, Alexandra and Catherine Dent, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devoncourt Resort mansger Jamie Dawes. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Tribute to Exmouth Royal British Legion champion ‘Di’ Orton

Di Orton who died aged 95. Picture: Royal British Legion