Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 April 2020

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

A temporary ‘virtual’ weight loss service has been launched to support Exmouth slimmers during the coronavirus crisis.

Lisa Boucher, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Lisa BoucherLisa Boucher, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Slimming World groups in Exmouth were suspended last month in response to social distancing guidelines from the Government.

‘Virtual’ groups have been launched using the video conferencing app Zoom where members can interact with their consultant and fellow slimmers.

The groups run on a similar timetable to the suspended groups and members weigh themselves at home and report their progress to their consultant via text message.

Slimming World member Tina Drew said being able to see friends she would normally see every week is a ‘real tonic’.

David Marks, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: David MarksDavid Marks, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: David Marks

She added: “It keeps me just checking what I’m eating. I prefer the real thing but in these difficult times this is a good way forward.”

Fellow slimmer Emma Davies added: “It’s helping me to be more mindful of what I am eating as I am continuing to weigh each week.”

Visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/ for more information

Ali Burford, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Ali BurfordAli Burford, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Ali Burford

Alex Jones, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Alex JonesAlex Jones, Slimming World consultant for Exmouth. Picture: Alex Jones

Topic Tags:

