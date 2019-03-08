Exmouth man of the year loses four stone in nine months

Ian Jukes lost nearly four pound in weight in nine months. Picture: Ian Jukes Archant

An Exmouth super slimmer has scooped an annual award after losing nearly four stone in weight in nine months.

Ian Jukes has been named his Slimming World group's man of the year, which is voted for by members.

He joined the food optimising plan in September 2018.

He said: "After hovering around 17 stone for 10 years, trying to lose weight on my own, and the seeing the incredible results a friend of mine had on Slimming World, I decided to take the plunge and join my local group.

"As a man it was daunting and humbling to walk in the door but it was the best and right decision.

"I am sleeping better, have much more energy and feel a lot less stressed."

The Littleham Bidmead Centre Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the group can pop along, or for more information they can call Dot on 07539777860.