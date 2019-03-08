Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth man of the year loses four stone in nine months

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 June 2019

Ian Jukes lost nearly four pound in weight in nine months. Picture: Ian Jukes

Ian Jukes lost nearly four pound in weight in nine months. Picture: Ian Jukes

Archant

An Exmouth super slimmer has scooped an annual award after losing nearly four stone in weight in nine months.

Ian Jukes has been named his Slimming World group's man of the year, which is voted for by members.

He joined the food optimising plan in September 2018.

He said: "After hovering around 17 stone for 10 years, trying to lose weight on my own, and the seeing the incredible results a friend of mine had on Slimming World, I decided to take the plunge and join my local group.

"As a man it was daunting and humbling to walk in the door but it was the best and right decision.

"I am sleeping better, have much more energy and feel a lot less stressed."

The Littleham Bidmead Centre Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the group can pop along, or for more information they can call Dot on 07539777860.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth needs a seafront or town-centre visitor centre, says MP

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

Cream tea ‘rescue’ from burning building for national army charity campaign

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth needs a seafront or town-centre visitor centre, says MP

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

Cream tea ‘rescue’ from burning building for national army charity campaign

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth man of the year loses four stone in nine months

Ian Jukes lost nearly four pound in weight in nine months. Picture: Ian Jukes

Gently crashing waves along the shoreline of Seaton beach

Seaton sculpture. Ref mha 14 17TI 0552. Picture: Terry Ife

German Riesling wine is so good, especially with a picnic

German Riesling

The great wide debate - who has sent down the most wides in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League?

Picture: Thinkstock

Big away games for both Exmouth and Budleigh as the halfway mark is reached in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6364. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists