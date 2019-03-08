All aboard - golden Slimming World bus stops off in Exmouth

The Slimming World golden bus. Picture: Slimming World Archant

A golden Slimming World bus is stopping off in Exmouth as part of a whistle-stop tour of the country celebrating 50 years of weight-loss.

The bus will be parking up in The Strand on Thursday, September 19, for people to get information about Slimming World's food optimising plan and try food samples.

The tour is part of the company's summer of 'golden' activities to mark its 50th birthday.

Visitors will get the chance to meet some of the Exmouth group members who have lost weight including Tony Westaway who was selected as the national man of the year in 2017.

Exmouth is one of only three communities in the South West to get a visit from the golden bus.

Lisa Boucher, entering her 12th year as a consultant in Exmouth, said: "I am extremely proud to be celebrating our 50th anniversary and excited to have the golden bus stopping in Exmouth.

"It's set to be an amazing event."