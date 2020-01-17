Advanced search

Exmouth weight-loss consultants meet TV's 'chatty man'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 January 2020

Exmouth Slimming World consultants with Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth Slimming World consultants with Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World

A group of Exmouth weight-loss gurus celebrated another successful year by meeting chat show host and comedian Alan Carr.

Consultants from Exmouth's Slimming World groups travelled to Birmingham for the company's annual awards where they met the TV funny man.

The team was delighted to get a chance to meet Mr Carr, who co-hosted the event with founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Exmouth consultant Lisa Boucher said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Exmouth Slimming World groups.

She said: "The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

"For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage."

Mr Carr said: "I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their 'Slimming World family' meant to them."

