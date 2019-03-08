Golden Slimming World bus stops off in Exmouth in whistle-stop national tour

A commemorative golden bus marking 50 years of Slimming World stopped in Exmouth drawing crowds to the town centre.

The bus, which stopped at 49 other towns and cities across the UK before arriving in Exmouth, parked in The Strand on Thursday, September 19.

Visitors got the chance to climb aboard the bus and learn about the success members have had losing weight.

Tony Westaway, from Woodbury Salterton, who won the national man of the year award in 2017, was on hand to share stories of his 13 and a half stone weight loss.

There were also cooking demonstrations and chances to taste food people can eat on the Slimming World plan.

Exmouth was one of three towns across the South West which had the commemorative bus event alongside Truro and Weston Super Mare.

Lisa Boucher, Exmouth consultant, said: "It was amazing - lots of people came out.

"The weather really helped and the bus was big and shiny in The Strand."

