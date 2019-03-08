Advanced search

Golden Slimming World bus stops off in Exmouth in whistle-stop national tour

PUBLISHED: 14:41 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 23 September 2019

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0623. Picture: Terry Ife

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0623. Picture: Terry Ife

A commemorative golden bus marking 50 years of Slimming World stopped in Exmouth drawing crowds to the town centre.

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0620. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0620. Picture: Terry Ife

The bus, which stopped at 49 other towns and cities across the UK before arriving in Exmouth, parked in The Strand on Thursday, September 19.

Visitors got the chance to climb aboard the bus and learn about the success members have had losing weight.

Tony Westaway, from Woodbury Salterton, who won the national man of the year award in 2017, was on hand to share stories of his 13 and a half stone weight loss.

There were also cooking demonstrations and chances to taste food people can eat on the Slimming World plan.

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0646. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0646. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth was one of three towns across the South West which had the commemorative bus event alongside Truro and Weston Super Mare.

Lisa Boucher, Exmouth consultant, said: "It was amazing - lots of people came out.

"The weather really helped and the bus was big and shiny in The Strand."

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0651. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0651. Picture: Terry Ife

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0649. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0649. Picture: Terry Ife

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0642. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0642. Picture: Terry Ife

Slimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0638. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming world celebrating 50 years by bringing a golden bus into The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0638. Picture: Terry Ife

The local Slimming world team from Exmouth, Topsham, Budleigh and Woodbury celebrating 50 years of Slimming World at The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0632. Picture: Terry IfeThe local Slimming world team from Exmouth, Topsham, Budleigh and Woodbury celebrating 50 years of Slimming World at The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0632. Picture: Terry Ife

Slimming World member Faith Haywood joins in the celebrations for 50 years of Slimming World at The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0634. Picture: Terry IfeSlimming World member Faith Haywood joins in the celebrations for 50 years of Slimming World at The Strand in Exmouth. Ref exe 38 19TI 0634. Picture: Terry Ife

