East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire announces he will not stand at the next general election

Having become a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, East Devon's Conservative MP has announced he will not stand again for election.

Sir Hugo Swire made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening (September 12) but gave no reason for the decision.

He wrote only that it was his original intention to stand down in 2022 when the next general election is currently scheduled to take place.

"I remain a supporter of @BorisJohnson and what he is trying to achieve and will continue to support his endeavours," he wrote.

Ahead of the referendum the MP campaigned to remain in the EU, but he has become a vocal backer of the Prime Minister, who has so far failed to force a snap election following Parliament's introduction of legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit.

At the 2017 General Election, Sir Hugo retained the seat with 48.5 per cent of the vote, holding off a strong challenge from Independent candidate Claire Wright (35.2 per cent) who plans to stand again, possibly for the final time.

