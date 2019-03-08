Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire announces he will not stand at the next general election

PUBLISHED: 22:26 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 12 September 2019

Sir Hugo Swire. Ref shs 18-17TI 1872. Picture: Terry Ife

Sir Hugo Swire. Ref shs 18-17TI 1872. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Having become a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, East Devon's Conservative MP has announced he will not stand again for election.

Sir Hugo Swire's letter announcing he will not stand at the next general election.Sir Hugo Swire's letter announcing he will not stand at the next general election.

Sir Hugo Swire made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening (September 12) but gave no reason for the decision.

He wrote only that it was his original intention to stand down in 2022 when the next general election is currently scheduled to take place.

"I remain a supporter of @BorisJohnson and what he is trying to achieve and will continue to support his endeavours," he wrote.

Ahead of the referendum the MP campaigned to remain in the EU, but he has become a vocal backer of the Prime Minister, who has so far failed to force a snap election following Parliament's introduction of legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit.

At the 2017 General Election, Sir Hugo retained the seat with 48.5 per cent of the vote, holding off a strong challenge from Independent candidate Claire Wright (35.2 per cent) who plans to stand again, possibly for the final time.

More to follow.

Claire Wright on Twitter, following Sir Hugo Swire's announcement.Claire Wright on Twitter, following Sir Hugo Swire's announcement.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Exmouth Town Reserves draw excellent crowd for Southern Road midweek game

Goal!

Joe Sharp seals victory in September medal

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in opening day win over Clyst Valley

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers set for busy weekend of finals action

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists