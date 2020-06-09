Choir members sing to Allen in the street as he celebrates birthday

Allen Coles and his wife Tegwen on his 90th birthday. Picture: Ted Butcher Ted Butcher

There was socially distanced singing in the street as Budleigh Male Voice Choir member Allen Coles celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, May 25.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several members of the choir turned out to sing outside his home in Littleham, Exmouth, and were joined by neighbours.

Mr Coles was born in Topsham and attended Exmouth Grammar School. He married his wife Tegwen in 1956 and they lived in Barnstaple for more than 30 years before returning to Exmouth.

He was musical director of Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir from 1996 until 2012 and still sings with them.

On his birthday he conducted as the singers performed Happy Birthday, the Welsh song Gwahoddiad and Take Me Home.

The choir are not expecting to perform until the end of this year, but are rehearsing each week via Zoom, with musical director Michael Graham conducting from his front room. They are currently practising Don’t Stop Me Now, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Wind Beneath My Wings, I Dreamed A Dream and other favourites.