Choir members sing to Allen in the street as he celebrates birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020

Allen Coles and his wife Tegwen on his 90th birthday. Picture: Ted Butcher

Allen Coles and his wife Tegwen on his 90th birthday. Picture: Ted Butcher

Ted Butcher

There was socially distanced singing in the street as Budleigh Male Voice Choir member Allen Coles celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, May 25.

Several members of the choir turned out to sing outside his home in Littleham, Exmouth, and were joined by neighbours.

Mr Coles was born in Topsham and attended Exmouth Grammar School. He married his wife Tegwen in 1956 and they lived in Barnstaple for more than 30 years before returning to Exmouth.

He was musical director of Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir from 1996 until 2012 and still sings with them.

On his birthday he conducted as the singers performed Happy Birthday, the Welsh song Gwahoddiad and Take Me Home.

The choir are not expecting to perform until the end of this year, but are rehearsing each week via Zoom, with musical director Michael Graham conducting from his front room. They are currently practising Don’t Stop Me Now, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Wind Beneath My Wings, I Dreamed A Dream and other favourites.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

