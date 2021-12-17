The MP for East Devon helped make decorations and reminisced about childhood Christmas presents when he visited the Active Minds group in Budleigh Salterton.

Simon Jupp joined the group at the Seachange community support centre in East Budleigh Road as they took part in activities to stimulate and exercise the brain and improve the memory.

He helped them to turn old CDs into shiny Christmas tree decorations and chatted about the Christmas presents they had received as children, including dolls, Meccano sets and comic annuals such as The Eagle and Rupert Bear. Mr Jupp revealed that his own favourite annual had been The Beano.

Christmas tree decoration made from an old CD - Credit: Atlas Care

The Active Minds sessions are run three times weekly by Atlas Care, who are specialists in dementia, cognitive health and mental wellbeing. Each session is based around a theme and carefully planned to deliver cognitive stimulation therapy, giving the brain a work-out.

The Christmas tree at the Seachange centre - Credit: Atlas Care



