Opinion

As we begin 2022, I urge you to please get your booster jab to help keep you and your loved ones safer.

Whilst the Delta variant of Covid-19 is still lingering, the latest Omicron variant is increasingly dominant and whilst it appears that its effects are milder, it is certainly more transmissible, meaning you are more likely to contract it.

Recent data suggests that vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection is substantially reduced against Omicron with just two doses, but a third dose boosts protection back up to over 70 per cent. That’s why getting your booster jab matters.

All adults can now have their booster dose three months after their second dose and the NHS is ensuring that every eligible adult can get their booster jab. The focus is now on us to make sure we get it.

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party - Credit: Archant

Capacity has been greatly increased across East Devon through extended hours, and additional vaccinations being carried out by GPs and pharmacists.

The team at the Greendale vaccination site continue their amazing work and recently a three-lane slip road was constructed within a few days to improve traffic flow to the site and reduce congestion on the approach road. This has created a separate entrance and exit to the site which has allowed more car parking spaces for visitors, who are now going through very quickly.

There are plenty of appointments available at the Greendale site. To book one or to find out about the locations of pop-up vaccination sites, visit www.nhs.net. The website also has the latest on who else is eligible to be vaccinated.

Latest figures show our healthcare professionals and volunteers have delivered approximately half a million jabs since December 8th in the East Devon District Council area. We owe them all a debt of gratitude. Many of them worked extra hours across the festivities to get as many people jabbed as possible.

As we head into 2022, please get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible. I have. Together, we will be doing our bit for the NHS and protecting ourselves and our loved ones.



