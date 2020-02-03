Advanced search

Care home bosses have questions to answer - East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 February 2020

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has questioned the 'hugely regrettable' decision to close a Budleigh Salterton care home.

He has written to care home bosses questioning them over the decision to close Abbeyfield Shandford, in Station Road.

The Abbeyfield Society last week announced the care home will be closing at the end of March.

The society said keeping the home open was no longer viable due to 'the systematic recruitment challenges' and 'significant' renovation work needed.

In a letter to Abbeyfield chief executive David McCullough, seen by the Journal, Mr Jupp has asked for the financial assessment of the works to be published and queried whether money from wills of former residents could be used to fund repairs.

He also asked if staff have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements - sometimes known as gagging orders.

Mr Jupp questioned when Abbeyfield will know to which care homes residents will be transferred and what steps will be taken to guarantee their safety and security.

In response, the Abbeyfield Society said no staff have been asked to sign a gagging order and more than £1.7 million - including legacies from wills - has been spent on renovations over the last eight years.

The society also said it will provide residential care or housing and financial help towards the elderly in Budleigh and the surrounding villages.

Mr Jupp said: "It's hugely regrettable that Abbeyfield Shandford is closing and I want to find out more details.

"What we have got is the issue of people being moved when it is extremely stressful and affects their health.

"It's less about the building and more about the people.

"Elderly people moving care homes can be extremely damaging to their mental health."

A spokesman for the Abbeyfield Society said: "We welcome Mr Jupp's offer to meet with The Abbeyfield Society to discuss his concerns and are in the process of reaching out to his office to set up a meeting.

"Our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of residents and we are working closely with the local authority to ensure everyone is found suitable new homes which meet their individual care needs."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearce is spot on as East Budleigh net cup win in extra-time

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Southwood stars as Exmouth Town U12s share four goals with Honiton Chargers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google
Drive 24