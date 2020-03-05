Advanced search

Video

East Devon MP calls for Government investment after collapse of Flybe

PUBLISHED: 13:59 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 March 2020

East Devon MP has reacted to the news that Flybe has ceased trading. Picture: Simon Jupp/Daniel Wilkins

East Devon MP has reacted to the news that Flybe has ceased trading. Picture: Simon Jupp/Daniel Wilkins

Archant

East Devon MP Simon Jupp said Flybe's demise is devastating for the county and has called on the Government to make sure they invest in the South West.

The Exeter-based airline collapsed into administration placing thousands of jobs at risk.

It announced in the early hours of Thursday (March 5) it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

Mr Jupp said: "My thoughts are with the hard-working Flybe staff at Exeter Airport at this difficult time.

"I will do everything possible to support them.

"It is essential other operators now come forward to take over routes from Exeter Airport to secure jobs and lifeline transport links for our region."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Jupp said that now is the time to invest in the South West and my colleagues and him will be watching the budget with great interest next week.

He added: "My thoughts are with the people who lost their jobs as a decision taken by shareholders to walk away despite the support offered by Government.

"Everything should now be done to support those who have lost their jobs and I know the Department for Work and Pensions are stepping up as we speak."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

50 days to go: Exmouth Town seek high finish

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood risk causes chaos on the railway as lines reopen between Exeter and Yeovil – delays expected

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

FA rejects request to extend league season

Wembley Stadium, home of the FA

Devon FA issue handshake advice following coronavirus outbreak

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

East Devon MP calls for Government investment after collapse of Flybe

East Devon MP has reacted to the news that Flybe has ceased trading. Picture: Simon Jupp/Daniel Wilkins
Drive 24