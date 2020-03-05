Video

East Devon MP calls for Government investment after collapse of Flybe

East Devon MP has reacted to the news that Flybe has ceased trading. Picture: Simon Jupp/Daniel Wilkins Archant

East Devon MP Simon Jupp said Flybe's demise is devastating for the county and has called on the Government to make sure they invest in the South West.

The collapse of #Flybe is devastating for #Devon. My thoughts are with people who've lost their jobs. Now is the time to invest in the #SouthWest and I'll be watching the budget with great interest. I have asked the Aviation Minister about the steps being taken to secure routes. pic.twitter.com/FteyqjRMTO — Simon Jupp MP (@simonjamesjupp) March 5, 2020

The Exeter-based airline collapsed into administration placing thousands of jobs at risk.

It announced in the early hours of Thursday (March 5) it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

Mr Jupp said: "My thoughts are with the hard-working Flybe staff at Exeter Airport at this difficult time.

"I will do everything possible to support them.

"It is essential other operators now come forward to take over routes from Exeter Airport to secure jobs and lifeline transport links for our region."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Jupp said that now is the time to invest in the South West and my colleagues and him will be watching the budget with great interest next week.

He added: "My thoughts are with the people who lost their jobs as a decision taken by shareholders to walk away despite the support offered by Government.

"Everything should now be done to support those who have lost their jobs and I know the Department for Work and Pensions are stepping up as we speak."