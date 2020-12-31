Advanced search

Simon Jupp MP's New Year message to readers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 December 2019

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Simon Jupp became East Devon's new Conservative MP following the December General Election. As he settles into his new role, he has this New Year's message for readers.

As another year draws to a close, our attention turns to a new year - and a new decade. 2019 was a bumpy year in politics, dogged by uncertainty and indecision but as 2020 dawns,

I have a spring in my step, plan in hand and renewed energy to deliver for East Devon as your new MP.

It's going to be a busy year ahead in politics and as MPs return to Parliament, they all know the important role they have in delivering Brexit.

It's time to deliver the decision made by the majority of voters in East Devon in 2016.

Once we're firmly on the right path, politicians can focus on the issues facing people across our country.

I'm certain we will stay an open, tolerant and kind nation and it's time to come together and embrace the opportunities ahead of us.

