Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1 Archant

A coastguard team from Exmouth was called to help police find a missing man in Sidmouth.

Initial concern was raised when the police were called at 9.20pm on Saturday (December 22) with concerns for the welfare of a man in his 70s.

Exmouth coastguard was contacted to assist as police searched for the high risk missing person.

An extensive search ensue involving the seafront, the Byes, Jacob’s Ladder, the beach, Connaught Gardens and the town centre.

The poor weather meant the coastguard’s water searched had to be postponed shortly after midnight with the man still to be found.

The missing person was eventually located on Sunday (December 23) morning safe and well.