Retractable canopy will allow Sideshore dining area to be used all year round

Sideshore development on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Marshall Simon Marshall

A restaurant run by celebrity chef Michael Caines as part of Exmouth’s new watersports centre will feature a terrace with a retractable glass canopy.

East Devon District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (July 22) backed the changes to the Sideshore development on Exmouth seafront, which will also see two additional electric charging points in the car park provided.

Addressing the committee, Mr Caines said that the glass canopy was aimed at ensuring the dining area can be used all-year-round.

He said: “The wind is an issue there so we have concerns with regards to tables and chairs and umbrellas for some protection for our guests.

“One of the reasons why we want to put a cover on is to extend the season into the winter, of course, but also ensure our guests can enjoy the space out there safely in that exposure because we know that there’s a lot of wind in Exmouth, a lot of sand that carries across the area, and also that, even in the summer, those conditions can be a bit blustery.

“That’s also going to allow us in this critical time where table space – we need to exert a one-metre distance between each table – so having this additional space will also help the viability at this particular point of the project to enable us to profit from as many tables as we can to pay back the rent.

“Overall, we welcome the extension which will enhance the scheme and also bring a lot of enjoyment to our guests that’ll be dining in a really modern and up-to-date environment which will complement the work that’s ongoing and Exmouth.”

Cllr Bruce de Saram said the use of the terrace all-year-round will be of significant benefit and there will be no harm to visual impact in the town.

Cllr Joe Whibley added: “This is a small change and, if the people who want to make the change think it’s going to increase the revenue generation and give something to the town over a longer part of the year, I can’t see any reason other to accept this.”