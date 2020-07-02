Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Budleigh Salterton

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Budleigh Salterton - help is available for those who need it.

Volunteers have been helping those in need in Budleigh. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Volunteers have been helping those in need in Budleigh. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Local Volunteer Networks

The Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub aims to help people in Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh with their general wellbeing. They are also offering assistance to those in self isolation and those who need financial help. For information ring 01395 446896 or visit the Budleigh Hub Facebook page.

The Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group offers practical support to residents in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford. Its volunteers can help with shopping, prescription collections and meal deliveries. Call 01395 441212 or 01395 446896 or visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Resident volunteers from East Budleigh and Bicton parish are helping those forced into self isolation with practical matters. For more information, visit www.eastbudleigh-pc.gov.uk

Some normality is returning to Budleigh Salterton as the lockdwon restirctions ease. Photo by Simon Horn Some normality is returning to Budleigh Salterton as the lockdwon restirctions ease. Photo by Simon Horn

For free confidential advice on benefit claims, financial issues and other general issues contact Citizens Advice East Devon on 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Exmouth Community Larder is open from 1.30pm to 3pm, on Mondays and Fridays, for people in food emergency. Referrals should be made by email. Volunteers will drop off food to people in self-isolation. Email help@exmouthlarder.co.uk, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

Opening hours of cafés and restaurants are subject to change. Do call ahead before making a special trip for a takeaway.

The BG Coffee Studio at Brook Gallery is open from 9.30am to 1pm every day, for takeaways. For details, call 01395 443003.

Tea and Tittle Tattle is open for takeaways and sells cakes, coffee and hot and cold sandwiches. Call 01395 443203 or visit www.teaandtittletattle.co.uk

Tom from the mobile pizzeria, The Wandering Pig, makes fresh pizza outside East Budleigh Village Hall every Tuesday evening. For information call 07595 227025.

Marco’s Italian Restaurant in the High Street has a special takeaway menu. Food can be collected or delivered to homes in Budleigh Salterton or, for £3.50, can be delivered to properties in the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 442676.

A Slice of Lyme in Budleigh Salterton is offering a takeaway and home delivery service at set hours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For details see www.sliceoflyme.co.uk or call 01395 442628.

The Cosy Teapot recently reopened and is selling delicious homemade food, including cakes, scones and Budleigh crab sandwiches, to takeaway. For details ring 01395 444016.

Budleigh Fish Café is delivering its fish and chips to properties in Budleigh from Wednesdays to Saturdays, and to households in East Budleigh on Fridays and Saturdays. Call 01395 442962 or visit www.budleighfishandchips.co.uk

Exe Valley Pizza parks its van at Budleigh Football Club from 5pm to 8pm on Fridays. Customers are asked to pre-order to avoid crowding around the van. Call 07853 555025.

-----

Schools

Schools are working on an online and phased reopening basis, currently affecting children in reception, years one and six. A phased return for pupils in years 10 began from June 15.

Exmouth Community College is running face to face sessions for year 10 and year 12 students which started from June 15. All other students can access their Class Charts via www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info

For home learning and phased re-opening updates for St Peter’s C of E Primary School visit www.st-peters-school.org.uk; for Otterton C of E Primary School see www.otterton.thelink.academy/website; for updates on Drake’s C of E Primary School see www.drakes.thelink.academy/website

-----

Transport Links

From June 15, members of the public must wear face masks whilst on public transport.

Since June 15, Stagecoach Buses’ 357 service from Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton has reverted to its normal timetable. The 157 service from Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton to Sidmouth has also reverted to its normal timetable, although summer Sunday journeys will not be operating. Seating will be limited on all buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

To access Great Western Railway’s latest timetable see: www.gwr.com/check

-----

Churches

Since June 15, church buildings have been able to open for private prayer only. Contact the individual church for further details. Many churches are open in a virtual way.

Budleigh Baptist Church has a range of services available online, including Sunday worship, prayer meetings and other prayer resources, and support for those feeling anxious or afraid about coronavirus. Visit www.budleighbaptistchurch.org.uk or call 01395 443137.

Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton is offering a virtual service at 10.30am each Sunday. Click on the ‘Vine at Home Services’ link on its website - www.budleightemplemethodist.org.uk

-----

Online Support

Services and shops are starting to re-open in Budleigh Salterton. For the latest updates on what is happening in the town visit Budleigh Salterton Town Council’s website – www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk

Budleigh Salterton and District Chamber of Commerce represents local businesses and plays an important role within the community. To sign up for membership visit https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk

-----

Local People’s Views

Philip Sadeghi, director at Pinewood Residential Home, said: “All the team here at the home have been working so hard and have been pulling out all the stops to keep our residents entertained and safe. Our manager Sally came up with the idea of inviting Mrs Snuggles to host a virtual bath bomb making experience. We know how important it is to support local businesses and this was the perfect opportunity to do just that and provide a great afternoon for our residents too.”

Budleigh Salterton woman Debbie Newson, who runs a marathon a week, has now been joined by six other willing runners. She said: “I was very surprised and really pleased – as a team we can support each other and keep each other going when those marathon miles bite. We’re definitely stronger and more effective together.”

-----

Local Shops

Shops have been able to open since June 15. Here is a small selection, including some that are also offering deliveries. This information is likely to change on a daily basis. For updates, check with each individual shop.

High Street Fruit n Veg in Budleigh Salterton is now open and takes orders over the phone. To place an order, call 01395 444164, and leave a message. Someone will call you back.

Devon Quality Fish Ltd runs a daily delivery service to households in Budleigh Salterton. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

Findlay Wines is offering a free delivery-only service to local residents. It is available to households in Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Sidmouth. Call 01395 444445.

East Budleigh community shop is stocking general groceries such as fresh vegetables, bread and meat from local suppliers. It is taking telephone orders between the hours of 9am and 2pm for collection or delivery between 2pm and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01395 445550.

Sampson’s Butchers and Deli runs a free delivery service to Budleigh, East Budleigh and Otterton. It sells fresh meat, poultry, pies, cheese and eggs. Call 01395 442824.

Otterton Village Shop is selling a selection of groceries, and offers a delivery service to properties in Otterton. Call 01395 708324 or email ottertoncommunityshop@gmail.com

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group: www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce: https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk/

Otterton Parish Council: www.otterton.info/ottertoncouncil.htm

Budleigh Medical Centre: 01392 441212

Budleigh Salterton Town Council: www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk/

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227