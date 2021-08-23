Published: 9:45 AM August 23, 2021

Photographers have just one week left to enter their images of the sea in an annual photography competition run by national maritime charity the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The competition, which closes on Tuesday 31 August, encourages photographers of all abilities to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to see restrictions imposed for much of the year, the Society is once again encouraging individuals to look back through their photo albums and submit images old and new, with the overall winner receiving a £500 photographic equipment voucher.

In addition to the dedicated entry submission form on the Society’s website, entrants can now also submit photos through its newly-launched Instagram channel (@ShipwreckedMariners) by using the hashtag #SMSPhotoComp2021.

The competition will once again be judged by a prestigious panel of experts, with Online Picture Editor at The Telegraph, Neil Stevenson joining the existing judging panel of former Sunday Times Picture Editor, Ray Wells, Picture Editor of the i, Sophie Batterbury and the Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Capt. Justin Osmond RN.

With individuals having just one week left to get involved, Captain Justin Osmond RN, said: “The maritime industry in the UK often suffers from being out of sight and out of mind, but it is truly essential in keeping us going as an island nation and no matter where we are, we all have a connection to the sea.

“Whilst the entries we have received so far are of outstanding quality, it is quite possible that this year’s winning photograph has yet to be submitted, so I would encourage anyone who has images on their phone, camera or computer to submit them before the deadline and keep an eye out for the results in September!”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society supports fishermen, merchant mariners and their dependants who are suffering financial hardship, whether due to accident, ill health, unemployment or in retirement after a life spent working at sea. In 2020, a £1 million Covid response fund was set up by the Society, to directly help those in the maritime community who were impacted by the pandemic.

To enter the competition, individuals can submit their photographs through the dedicated form at https://shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/photography-competition-2021/ before the deadline on 31 August 2021. Photographers can also enter their pictures via email, post or on the Society’s new Instagram channel (@ShipwreckedMariners) using the hashtag #SMSPhotoComp2021.