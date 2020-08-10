Advanced search

In focus: camera club showcases Sheila’s top shots

PUBLISHED: 15:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 10 August 2020

Ian Bateman

Green-crowned Brilliant Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Green-crowned Brilliant Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Sheila Haycox Photography

Exmouth Photo Group’s Sheila shares her fabulous pictures.

Sheila Haycox Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographySheila Haycox Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

This month we showcase the work of Sheila Haycox ARPS MPAGB EFIAP who joined Exmouth Photo Club in 1986 when she was still running a hotel in town with her husband Philip.

Even when they moved to Langford near Cullompton on retirement, she still travelled to take part in all the weekly meetings. Sheila was the club secretary for 18 years, was made an honorary member in 2014, and even now still contributes to the club as webmaster for the club’s website.

European Eagle Owl Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyEuropean Eagle Owl Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

In 2004 Sheila moved to Exeter when Philip passed away, still travelled to Exmouth for all the club’s activities, and has now decided to go full circle and is hoping to move back to the town.

Sheila has travelled extensively, taking photos all over the world having visited 45 countries.

Baby in Sling Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyBaby in Sling Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

She doesn’t specialise in any particular genre of photography but is always keen to try everything and anything including landscape, nature, sport, creative and people.

Sheila has put her photography to good use by creating books even to the point of doing a hand-made book, making audio visuals, creating her own website - www.sheilahaycoxphotography.com - doing presentations to clubs and organisations and of course using her pictures to gain distinctions in photographic societies.

Camels in the Desert Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyCamels in the Desert Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Go to www.exmouthphotogroup.com for more club details.

Barn Owl Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyBarn Owl Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Yorkshire Dawn Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyYorkshire Dawn Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Travelling Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyTravelling Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Thames Barrier Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyThames Barrier Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

St Paul's Reflection Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographySt Paul's Reflection Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

A Day Out Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyA Day Out Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Salford Quays Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographySalford Quays Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Pouring Out Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyPouring Out Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Longships Lighthouse Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyLongships Lighthouse Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

Jet Skier Picture: Sheila Haycox PhotographyJet Skier Picture: Sheila Haycox Photography

