In focus: camera club showcases Sheila’s top shots
PUBLISHED: 15:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 10 August 2020
Sheila Haycox Photography
Exmouth Photo Group’s Sheila shares her fabulous pictures.
This month we showcase the work of Sheila Haycox ARPS MPAGB EFIAP who joined Exmouth Photo Club in 1986 when she was still running a hotel in town with her husband Philip.
Even when they moved to Langford near Cullompton on retirement, she still travelled to take part in all the weekly meetings. Sheila was the club secretary for 18 years, was made an honorary member in 2014, and even now still contributes to the club as webmaster for the club’s website.
In 2004 Sheila moved to Exeter when Philip passed away, still travelled to Exmouth for all the club’s activities, and has now decided to go full circle and is hoping to move back to the town.
Sheila has travelled extensively, taking photos all over the world having visited 45 countries.
She doesn’t specialise in any particular genre of photography but is always keen to try everything and anything including landscape, nature, sport, creative and people.
Sheila has put her photography to good use by creating books even to the point of doing a hand-made book, making audio visuals, creating her own website - www.sheilahaycoxphotography.com - doing presentations to clubs and organisations and of course using her pictures to gain distinctions in photographic societies.
