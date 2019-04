Flock of sheep blocking Exmouth Road

A flock of sheep are on Exmouth Road Otmar Winterleitner

A flock of sheep are blocking Exmouth Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at around 8am this morning and police have advised to approach with care.

The sheep could cause delays to journeys both in and out of Exmouth.