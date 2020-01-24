Advanced search

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 January 2020

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Have you got a treasure trove of quirky collectables in your garden shed?

Popular Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It would like to hear from residents in Exmouth who have sheds, garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting items to rummage through.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people's sheds to restore and sell at a profit for their owners.

Mr Cole, an automotive and vintage machinery specialist and upcycling expert Mr O'Brien are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

The upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in March 2020.

Anyone who has, or know someone who has, an assortment of vintage memorabilia, an automotive collection or a pile of furniture waiting to be restored, should email info@hcaentertainment.com for more information

