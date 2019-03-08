Advanced search

Shed fire spreads to fence and garage in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 October 2019

Fire engine

Fire engine

Archant

A shed fire broke out and spread to a nearby fence and garage in Exmouth.

Crews were called to St Briac Way at about 9.35am on Sunday, October 20.

Once on the scene, firefighters confirmed that the shed was well alight and that the fire had spread.

The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet to extinguish the fire and one thermal imaging camera and small tools to make the area safe.

The shed was completely destroyed by the fire, 50 per cent of the fence was damaged, along with about five per cent of the garage.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

