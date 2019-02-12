She’s had a mare! Exmouth firefighters help rescue 700 kilogram horse which fell down muddy ditch
PUBLISHED: 11:39 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 12 February 2019
This is the moment specialist firefighters from Exmouth helped free a 700 kilogram horse from a muddy ditch.
Crews from Ottery and Honiton were called to rescue a 29 year old horse from a ditch. Picture: Honiton Fire Station
The 29-year-old animal got into difficulty in Plymtree yesterday morning (Monday).
The mare was sedated shortly after 10am while crews liaised with a vet to carry out the safest rescue.
A fire service telescopic handler was on standby and used alongside animal rescue equipment, lines, small tools and harness to rescue the animal.
Exmouth’s specialist rescue team was also on hand to assist.
The horse was rescued from the ditch at 11.47am and left in the care of the owner and the vet.
