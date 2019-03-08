“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family. Archant

Tributes have poured in for a ‘warm and vibrant’ East Budleigh woman who died in Exmouth last week.

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Irene McMullan had initially been reported as missing by police, and was subject of an exhaustive search over several days.

Irene McMullan had initially been reported as missing by police, and was subject of an exhaustive search over several days.

Mrs McMullan's family have since confirmed that she has died.

An inquest was opened into Mrs McMullan's death at the end of last week.

Rachel Boyer, assistant clerk to HM Senior Coroner, said: “I can confirm that an inquest was opened touching the death of Irene Teresa McMullan on April 12 by Mr Philip Spinney, HM Senior Coroner for Exeter and Greater Devon.

“The inquest opening took place at The Coroner's Office at Devon County Hall with evidence of identification and was adjourned.”

Police have yet to explain the circumstances surrounding Mrs McMullan's death, despite repeated requests from the Journal.

Mrs McMullan's funeral will be held at the St John in the Wilderness Church in Exmouth on Tuesday, April 30, from 2pm.

The 54-year-old has been remembered in touching tributes.

Mrs McMullan was a support worker at Stallcombe House in Woodbury Salterton, a home for people with autism and learning disabilities.

Amanda Greenaway, head of charity for Stallcombe, said: “Irene was a warm and vibrant person. She was full of life and great company and support to both colleagues and residents.

“We are shaken by her loss and will all miss her very much.”

Mrs McMullan previously worked at Davey Court, a now-closed assisted living facility in Buckingham Close, Exmouth.

The daughter of a woman who used the facility remembered Mrs McMullan as a kind woman.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Irene worked at Davey Court and helped make my mum's last months happy. Irene cared for my mum and for us, which gave her a place in my heart.

“She was such a kind and outwardly happy lady.

“She is going to be missed by many.”

Mrs McMullan went missing from her home, in Bicton, on the morning of Sunday, April 7.