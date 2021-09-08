News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Sex offender John Humphreys removed as an honorary alderman

Tim Dixon

Published: 5:15 AM September 8, 2021   
Former councillor John Humphreys

Former councillor John Humphreys was convicted of serious sex offences - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Former East Devon District councillor John Humphreys - jailed last month for serious sexual offences - has been removed as an honorary alderman following an extraordinary general meeting of the council.

East Devon District Council’s chairman, councillor Ian Thomas, released the following statement: “Members will be aware of the recent trial and conviction of a former East Devon District councillor.

“John Humphreys has been found guilty of ten charges, relating to the sexual assault of two young boys between 1990 and 2001. His 21-year jail sentence and addition to the sex offenders’ list for life reflects the gravity of his crimes.

“Firstly, and most importantly, I should like to extend my sympathy and that of the council, to the two victims and their families.

“A large part of their lives has been dominated by unimaginable experiences as children. I hope that the conviction and sentence handed down may offer some level of closure.

“In 2019, EDDC awarded the position of Honorary Alderman to Mr Humphreys. This position was established under the Local Government Act 1972 and is awarded in recognition of valued service to the community represented and the council.

“As chair of the council, recognising Mr Humphreys’ offences, conviction, and sentence, I do not believe he is a fit person to hold this honour.

“I therefore called this evenings extraordinary general meeting, to put the sole recommendation, that the award of Honorary Alderman be withdrawn from John Humphreys forthwith.

The extraordinary general meeting of the council voted unanimously in support of the recommendation.

