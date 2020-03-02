Sex offender jailed after flashing men at Exmouth toilets

Exeter Crown Court. Archant

A newly released sex offender has been sent back to jail after he flashed at two men in a public convenience in Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Pepperrell moved to Devon after being released from a ten-month jail sentence for an attempt to groom and meet a 14-year-old boy online.

He was working as a hotel porter when he was trapped by a paedophile hunter, who posed as a schoolboy called Daniel.

Pepperrell had been out of jail for just over two months and was living in Exminster when he was arrested in Exmouth on September 18 last year.

A man using the public toilets on the Imperial Recreation Grounds saw him peering over the top of his cubicle and opening up a spy hole which had been closed with a piece of toilet paper.

He and a second visitor to the toilets then saw Pepperrell performing a sexual act next to the urinals.

Pepperrell, aged 53, admitted outraging public decency and voyeurism and was jailed for six months and put on the sex offenders register for seven years by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: "I don't know what has happened to you over the past 18 months. You are a man in his 50s who has suddenly started committing sexual offences.

"The aggravating feature of these offences is that they happened shortly after being released in July."

Althea Brooks, prosecuting, said the victim of the voyeurism offence tried to block a small hole in the cubicle wall with toilet paper but Pepperrell removed it again. He then saw him looking over the top of the wall.

He and a second man later saw Pepperrell performing a sexual act and police arrested him still inside the toilet block.

Barry White, defending, said Pepperrell has no idea why he has started committing offences after a lifetime of having no convictions.

He said he is keen to re-start his career as a hotel porter when he is released.