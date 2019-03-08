Put a spring in your step and explore East Devon’s countryside

Seven walking routes in East Devon’s beautiful countryside to enjoy during the brighter days of Spring

The evenings are getting lighter, the clocks are about to go forward – Spring is well on its way.

And this is a great time of year to get out into East Devon’s beautiful countryside and see Nature waking up from its winter sleep.

The stunning scenery of the pathways along the local coastline is well known, particularly to local residents. But here are some inland walks you might enjoy as the weather gets warmer – and many of them still have those gorgeous sea views.

1. Woodbury Common, circular walk, 4.5 miles, grade: moderate. Starts at the Woodbury Castle Iron Age fort, and follows tracks and footpaths to Woodbury Village. Excellent views of the Exe Estuary on the return leg.

2. Northleigh and Coly Valley, circular walk, 4 miles, grade: leisurely. Starts at the village of Northleigh, with its 14th and 15th-century flint and stone church, and takes you through the Coly Valley with outstanding rural views towards the sea.

3. Colyton to the sea, linear walk, 3.5 miles, grade: moderate. Starting in the historic town of Colyton, you make your way along the Coly River and through Seaton Marshes nature reserve to Seaton and the sea. Return via the same route or catch the Seaton tram.

4. Musbury Castle, circular walk, 4.4 miles, grade: leisurely. This route starts in the pretty village of Musbury and follows the East Devon Way up to Musbury Castle, an Iron Age hill fort with great views over the Axe Valley and on to the sea. Walk continues on to Combpyne, with a possible extension to see Combpyne Church.

5. Trinity Hill, circular walk, 4.5 miles, grade: leisurely. Starts in the heathland reserve of Trinity Hill and passes through Forestry Commission woodland and down through Uplyme Pinetum. A short extension brings you to Uplyme where you can get refreshments, link with public transport or continue on the East Devon Way to Lyme Regis.

6. Newton Poppleford and River Otter, circular walk, 5.5 miles, grade: moderate. A lovely walk through orchards, hamlets and along the River Otter to the Old Mill at Tipton St John. Stop at the Golden Lion there before wending your way back along the river.

7. Sidbury, Harcombe & Sweetcombe, circular walk, 6.3 miles, grade: moderate. Starting and finishing in Sidbury, you take an off-road route with views either side of Buckton Hill, passing through a rich mix of habitats and farmland.

For full details of these walks and many more, visit http://eastdevon.gov.uk/countryside/countryside-sites/walk-the-east-devon-way/