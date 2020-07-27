Budleigh residential bin fire being linked to six other arson attacks by police

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied Picture: supplied

A bin fire at a residential property in Budleigh Salterton is being linked to six others in the town as well as Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help following seven suspected arson attacks around Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

Police believed all of the incidents to be linked.

The bins of commercial premises have been targeted in six cases but the latest fire, in the early hours of Friday [24 July], was started in bins outside someone’s home.

Bins were set alight outside a property in Greenway Lane at around 2.30am. No one was injured but two flats were evacuated due to smoke.

Police and the fire service are urging residents and business owners to be vigilant, take steps to reduce the risk and to report any suspicious behaviour.

This follows fires at Exmouth Pavilion, Budleigh Salterton Football Club, Bumble and Bee Café, Lympstone Boxing Club and Harbour View Café.

Officers will continue to conduct door-to-door enquiries in the affected areas and are urging people to be vigilant.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Tim Hegarty of Exmouth CID, said: “So far these fires have caused damage to people’s business premises - at times causing a lot of financial damage, anguish and inconvenience.

“The fire reported to police this morning was outside a residential property where people were asleep. This is deeply concerning and fortunately the fire was not able to spread from the bin so no-one was injured.

“We are continuing to work alongside our colleagues at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to make enquires and establish the cause of these fires.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity or has concerns about any person they may know who has, for example has developed a fascination with fire or the emergency services.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist their enquiries, including those with potentially relevant CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 0099 of July 13.