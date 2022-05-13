Lifeline support service in Exmouth is ‘here to help’ those struggling with cost-of-living crisis

An Exmouth-based lifeline service supporting those in or close to poverty has noticed a 22 per cent increase in demand since the cost-of-living crisis hit.

Open Door Exmouth, in South Street, offers a community café three days a week with discounted food and a community fridge two days a week.

Tim Chappell, organisers of Open Door Exmouth, said that since September 2021, they have noticed a 22 per cent rise in demand.

He added: “We will help anyone, as much or as little as you like, it's a safe place, and you will be welcome and made to feel at ease. More and more people, even people who are working are now beginning to struggle financially and there are more benefits out there than you realise and our support services can really help you gain all the benefits you are entitled to."

The community café is open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9.30am to 3.30pm which has discounted food as well as free food and vouchers that people can use to claim a main meal on the day. During the school holidays, the services offer meals to children and their families.

The community fridge at Open Door Exmouth. - Credit: Tim Chappell.

The community fridge is also available on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 3.30pm full of good quality food that would have been thrown away by local supermarkets.

All food going into the fridge is quality checked. Anyone can donate, including businesses. And more importantly, anyone can help themselves to food in the fridge.

Trained support workers are there at the cafe should anyone need any advice or support regarding benefits or financial difficulties, housing or homelessness issues, addictions, domestic abuse or any other issues. They also have showers, clothing including sleeping bags, and laundry facilities available for those who are homeless

Parent Hub on Thursday mornings from 9.30am also gives parents, carers and their children to come for coffee, cake, chat and play as well as giving support including maternity packs, baby clothes and equipment for 0-4 years old.

Get in contact by popping into Open Door on South Street, calling 01395 224218 or email info@opendoorexmouth.org.uk.

You can also donate to their Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/jqfrhcwedy



