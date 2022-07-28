Stay vigilant after Budleigh burglaries

Residents in Budleigh Salterton are being urged to stay vigilant after a series of alleged burglaries. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents in Budleigh Salterton are being urged to stay vigilant after a series of alleged burglaries.

Speaking at a Budleigh Salterton Town Council meeting, Devon County Councillor Christine Channon there were 15 burglaries during the last 12 months in near Seachange, Granary Lane and Copp Hill Lane.

She said there were four over the Christmas period when there was forced entry to unoccupied properties.

Cllr Channon also suggest people do not inform others if you are going to be away, or allow post to build up in their post box.

She also advised people do not post pictures of themselves on holiday on social media, saying 'this is advertising the fact you're out of the area to burglars'.

Cllr Channon said the police are keen to alert residents to basic home security, not leaving doors unlocked, make sure to hide keys under plants or plant pots and leaving downstairs windows open when you're out.

Devon County Councillor Christine Channon told the Journal: “There seems to be a pattern that these events take place at six-week intervals which could imply that the offenders travel to the area.

“The police say that they keep a good record of local offenders but most of these have had good alibis when offences have taken place.

“Sadly, the stolen goods tend to be sentimental items of jewellery from older people.”

If residents spot any suspicious activity in the area, contact the police on 101. Alternatively, if they witness a crime taking place, they should call 999.



